Officers killed in the line of duty honored in Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The inscription on the Washington State Law Enforcement Memorial reads: “Their duty was to serve. Our duty is to remember."

On Friday, six names were added to a memorial which lists the 335 officers in the state who have been killed in the line of duty.

Clark County Detective Jeremy Brown, State Department of Corrections Officers Gabriel Forrest and Darryl Goodrich, Jr., Washington State Patrol Detective Eric Gunderson, Seattle Police Officer Lexi Harris, and Kalispel Tribal Officer Jaymes Hughes were honored Friday.

Harris and Brown received the state’s top honor for law enforcement officers, the Medal of Honor.

Lacey Police Officer Andrea Moore, who survived a stabbing in March of 2021, also received the Medal of Honor.

Moore, who was a Thurston County Deputy at the time, is credited with shooting a sex offender who had been threatening a woman. Moore said when she arrived to help the woman, the man came at Moore with a knife and stabbed her in the neck as Moore fired her gun at the man.

The suspect survived.

Investigators believe Moore's actions likely saved her life, and the life of the woman who was being threatened.

Moore recovered and was eager to get back on patrol last fall.

“I love this job,” said Moore. “I’m not going to let one person and one incident take away everything I worked for.”

She said it was an honor to be recognized, but she said she was only doing her job.