Meat, dairy, agriculture products from Washington to get a branding boost under new law

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Products grown, raised, and sold in the state of Washington will get marketing assistance and branding from the state.

Senate Bill 5341 creates what legislators call a “location-based” promotion campaign for the state’s food and agriculture products.

Bill sponsor Sen. Ron Muzzall, R-Oak Harbor, said he hopes the bill will improve the reputation and price of the state’s products.

Muzzall, a dairy farmer, said the bill should boost local sales because consumers would be more likely to purchase something they know is locally grown.

The bill is a result of a state audit completed earlier this year.

Auditors recommended the state do more to promote state-grown products, including coming up with a brand and slogan, said Auditor Pat McCarthy.

Washington is one of seven states without a statewide agricultural branding program.

Idaho’s is “Idaho Preferred,” in Kansas it’s, “Kansas: From the Land of Kansas.”

McCarthy said the branding could boost business for everyone from the state’s ports to independent farmers.

“It doesn’t just tell you it’s ‘Grown in Washington,’” said McCarthy, “What they’re looking at is, ‘Why Washington,’ is what I think a brand can do.

The new law establishes an advisory committee to make recommendations on marketing and a new brand to state legislators by June 30, 2024.

Fred Colvin, owner of Thurston County’s Colvin Ranch, said the increase in marketing could help his products sell better in local markets.

“Washington consumers could step up to the plate and be able to support the local agriculture by buying their locally produced items,” said Colvin, “It’s a win-win.”

Colvin is a fourth-generation cattle farmer. He hopes to eventually pass on the family business to his daughter and granddaughter.

He said a new brand sticker on his steaks won’t make him rich, but it could help keep the family business going.