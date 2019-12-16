The Washington State Auditor’s Office announced Monday more than $6.9 million in public funds was stolen from the Pierce County Housing Authority by one of its higher ups.

The former finance director allegedly began defrauding the agency in 2016, according to Pat McCarthy, the Washington state auditor.

“Like many frauds, this one started small and grew rapidly,” said McCarthy during a press conference Monday.

The former finance director allegedly began with personal purchases on the Housing Authority’s credit cards adding up to more than $25,000, said McCarthy. There were also allegedly $3.2 million in transactions disguised as vendor payments, $635,000 in wire transfers to an out of state bank, and over $3 million in wire transfers directly to the former finance director’s personal account in Washington, McCarthy said.

“It is a shameful, shameful breach of trust, of public trust. It was accomplished by deliberately circumventing accountability safeguards,” McCarthy said.

The auditor's office said it's the largest fraud their agency has uncovered on record so far.

The fraud was uncovered during a routine financial audit by one of the state’s fraud investigators, who noticed the suspicious transactions.

The Pierce County Housing Authority is a stand-alone government that’s overseen by a board of commissioners. Its mission is to provide housing opportunities to those in Pierce County.

The agency receives funds from local, state, and federal programs and rent on its properties.

That budget was overseen by the former finance director, McCarthy said.

Representatives from the Pierce County Housing Authority said their agency has implemented new stricter controls since the audit to protect the agency and public assets. They also emphasized their staff, management, and board of commissioners are dedicated to their mission and rebuilding the public's trust.

The Washington State Auditor’s office is forwarding its report to the FBI. There are currently no reports of charges being filed against the former finance director, which is why KING 5 is not publishing her name.