For Issaquah's Kansas City Chiefs hangout, partial reopening comes just in time

Stan's Bar-B-Q restaurant is a haven for Kansas City Chiefs fans. Limited indoor dining returns just in time for the team's appearance in the Super Bowl.

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Stan’s Bar-B-Q in Issaquah has been filling the city with the smells of authentic Kansas City Style smoked barbecue for 16 years.

But after being closed to indoor dining for 10 months, King County's move to Phase 2 could not have come at a better time for this barbecue joint.

Stan Phillips was not only born in Kansas City but his father had connections to the Chiefs football team so Philips essentially grew up on the sidelines.

While there's plenty of Seahawks decor, including autographs from the likes of Russell Wilson and Doug Baldwin, Philips' passion for the Chiefs is plastered around the walls of his restaurant on Front Street in Issaquah.

“I’ve been a die-hard Chiefs fan since age six and wherever I’ve moved that has not changed. So I brought a little piece of Kansas City here and that’s why we opened the restaurant,” he said.

When the pandemic affected the area in March, Philips had to lay off employees for the first time ever and has since been working 24/7 with his general manager to keep the restaurant open.

But as the Chiefs prepare for their second Super Bowl appearance, Philips prepares to host a modest but colorful celebration on game day.

Gov. Jay Inslee announced that King County is one of seven that can transition to Phase 2 of the Healthy Washington Plan on Monday.

That gives Stan’s Bar-B-Q just enough room — and time — to celebrate.

Philipes says the local community has rallied to support him during the pandemic with take-out orders and is excited to repay the favor by slowly welcoming his guests back to the restaurant.

“It’s safe, it’s clean, everybody must be in a mask and we have plastic partitions.”

News of Stan's Bar-B-Q reopening is spreading faster than the smell of smoked brisket and they suspect they will already be booked for gameday reservations by the time you’re reading this.

Great news for a neighborhood favorite that’s a long way from home.

Philips says he’s excited to see the faces of his loyal customers again and invited newcomers to stop by for authentic Kansas City-style barbecue.