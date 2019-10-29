TACOMA, Wash. — Sixteen high school sporting facilities across the country are vying to win the title of America's Best High School Stadium, including one stadium in Tacoma.

The Stadium Bowl is going up against another facility in West Virginia to win "Round 3" in the USA Today's High School Sports "Sweet 16" contest.

USA Today's High School Sports staff researched stadiums across the country, keeping an eye out for fields and facilities that were most unique for one reason or another. Those qualities varied from the facility's perks and construction to the beautiful scenery around some of the stadiums.

They narrowed it down to their "Sweet 16" and now people are voting for their favorite stadium.

The contest is currently in Round 3, which is open for voting until Oct. 31. The final round is open for voting from Nov. 1-4. Voting ends at 2 p.m. ET.

You can vote for your favorite stadium by clicking here.

Stadium Bowl is a 15,000 seat field that's wrapped by lower-level bleachers with an open end that looks directly out over Puget Sound.

This wouldn't be the first time the stadium's beautiful view was recognized. Its view of Commencement Bay and Puget Sound was also featured in the movie "10 Things I Hate About You."

The stadium serves the Woodrow Wilson High School and Stadium High School sports teams.

It was originally built in 1910.