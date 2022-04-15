On-ramp to SR 520 in Redmond closed for 4 months due to light rail expansion work

The closure comes as workers begin to build a new on-ramp to go over the future light rail line.

REDMOND, Wash — The on-ramp to westbound State Route 520 from Redmond Way is going to be closed for four months starting Friday, April 15, while Sound Transit continues its work on the light rail expansion into downtown Redmond.

The closure is necessary as Sound Transit contractors build a new on-ramp that can over the future light rail line.

Drivers will still be able to access northbound SR 520 in Redmond via Leary Way NE, NE 76th Street or NE Union Hill Road.

Here is the detour via Leary Way NE:

Here is the detour route via NE 76th Street or NE Union Hill Road:

The downtown Redmond Link extension will add two new light rail stations to Redmond in 2024. One station will serve the Marymoor Village area and the other will be in the downtown core.

About a year before these stations are complete, Sound Transit plans to complete the East Link to the Redmond Technology Station, which opens in 2023.

Sound Transit was able to test trains on the eastside expansion, which will run as Line 2, late last year. The light rail system will eventually run from downtown Seattle through downtown Bellevue and up into Kirkland, Redmond and down into Issaquah.

Work to extend the light rail system up into Lynnwood reached the halfway point in November last year, as well.

The $3.1 billion stretch will eventually expand and connect all the way into Everett.