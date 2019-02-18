Westbound State Route 520 in Redmond closed in the early morning hours on Monday when a wrong-way driver crashed into a USPS box truck.

Washington State Patrol troopers confirmed the wrong-way driver was killed and the truck driver sustained minor injuries.

Two lanes were reopened during the morning commute to help traffic get around the crash. All westbound lanes were back open by 8:15 a.m.

Officers closed the exit and on-ramp at West Lake Sammamish Pkwy during the commute.

