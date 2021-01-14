Toxic smoke from Lakewood fire forces evacuations

If you live or work in the area, but have not received evacuation orders, you should stay inside and close your doors and windows.

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Residents and businesses in Lakewood were evacuated Wednesday morning due to toxic smoke from an industrial fire.

West Pierce Fire said the building located at 2310 104th St Ct S has “hazardous materials inside.” It is currently unknown what is burning inside the building.

Residents within a half-mile of the fire were initially asked to evacuate the area. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said the evacuation area has since been downgraded to "shelter in place" if you are within 1,000 feet of the fire.

West Pierce Fire said if you live or work in the area but have not received evacuation orders, you should stay inside and close your doors and windows.

Westbound SR 512 was closed from milepost 2.2 near SR 7 and Pacific Ave. for over an hour but reopened just after 9 a.m., according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Ryan Burke. The north and southbound I-5 off-ramps to eastbound SR 512 were also closed to traffic.

Steele St S from 96th St to Highway 512 is currently closed due to the fire.

Fire crews are on scene and working to extinguish the fire. The Pierce County Hazardous Materials Incident Team has been requested to respond.

