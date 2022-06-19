SR 20 near Oak Harbor closed after rolled semi crashed into building, caught fire

The Washington State Patrol said the roadway is expected to be closed for an extended period of time. Drivers are asked to use an alternate route.

OAK HARBOR, Wash. — State Route 20 between Oak Harbor and Coupeville on Whidbey Island is completely closed after a semi-truck overturned, crashed into a building and caught fire, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The Washington State Patrol Public Information Officer Trooper Jacob Kennett tweeted just after 9 a.m. that the roadway is expected to be closed for an extended period of time.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes. A detour around the incident has been put in place at Zylstra Road and Arnold Road.

The Washington State Patrol said after the semi rolled on its side, it caught fire and the fire spread to the building.

It is not known if the building was occupied at the time of the collision. There is no word from the Washington State Patrol on if there were any injuries.

