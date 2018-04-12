Officials closed both directions of State Route 164 in Enumclaw at 196th Street early Tuesday night following a deadly collision.
Four passengers were ejected from a vehicle in a head-on collision around 1 a.m. Two of the passengers were killed, the other two transported to local hospitals.
State troopers said speed was a factor in the collision between the first vehicle and a truck. The driver of the truck was also transported to a nearby hospital.
There is no indication yet if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.
State Route 169 and 410 will see greater volumes of traffic as drivers are rerouted away from SR 164.
