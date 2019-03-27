Washington State Ferries (WSF) will transition to their spring schedule on Sunday, March 31.

Spring service means more boats and more routes for ferries, in general. Some of the changes that take effect during the spring sailing schedule can be found below:

Anacortes/San Juan Islands: Four boats in service during weekday runs, 3 boats in service on weekends

Anacortes/Sidney B.C.: One daily trip from Friday Harbor

Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth: Route in service; new weekday schedule and more weekend sailings compared to winter

Port Townsend/Coupeville: Two boats in service after May 12

Click here to see ferry schedules for all routes.

WSF also added color-coded sailing schedules to their website to help drive-on passengers avoid the busiest times and skip long lines. The tool can be found on the “Best Travel Times” tab on the right side of each route schedule page.

Peak season fares are in effect for vehicles on all routes starting May 1 through September 30, with the exception for the Wave2Go multi-ride cards and passes.

Also see | Long-term ferries plan calls for electric-hybrid vessels, 16 new boats

This year, multiple ferries were out of service for repairs. At one point, a total of seven boats were out of service and the Anacortes/Sidney B.C. run was canceled for a time.

What else is happening March 31? That’s the last day you can remove studded tires without receiving a $136 fine.

WATCH: Wild ferry ride across Puget Sound during windstorm