SPOKANE, Wash. – Former NAACP President Rachel Dolezal is facing two charges: one count of first degree theft and one count of making false verification. The Spokane County Prosecutor’s office confirmed they filed the charges on May 22, but declined to say what incident the charges stemmed from.

Prosecuting attorney Casey Evans referred KREM 2 to the Spokane County Courthouse. The courthouse closed before we were able to access the probable cause documents Evans referred us to.

This story will be updated when the courthouse opens and releases the public records.

Dolzal, who legally changed her name to Nkechi Diallo, resigned from her role as Spokane’s NAACP President when it was revealed she was born to white parents but identified as a black woman.

She was the recent subject of a Netflix documentary, The Rachel Divide, which premiered on April 27.

