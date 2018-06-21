A semi rolled over and spilled a large load of pipes near Southcenter late Thursday morning. The collision happened just before 10:50 a.m. on the northbound ramp to I-405 from eastbound SR 518 in Tukwila.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said the ramp would be closed for several hours of extensive clean-up. It is still blocked as of 2 p.m.

Witnesses said the truck was speeding around the curve before it rolled over. Trooper Johnson says the driver will be cited for negligent driving and face a hefty bill for cleanup and towing. No one was injured in the crash.

Check back for updates on the reopening of the ramp.

Here are some pics from SB I-5 to NB 405 crash. One semi/Driver not injured. SR 518 to 405 as well as SB 5 to NB 405 are closer. Use alt. Routes. No ETA to reopen. pic.twitter.com/yTPDyy6gla — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) June 21, 2018

