Gov. Inslee signs law that will install speed cameras along Washington state highways

New speed cameras will be installed along Washington state highways in order to crack down on speeding drivers in work zones.

WASHINGTON — Automated speed cameras will be coming to Washington state highways in 2024, after Gov. Jay Inslee signed legislation into law on Tuesday.

Senate Bill 5272 (SB 5272) will authorize the use of speed cameras in work zones on Washington state highways.

The legislation, which passed in both state houses without a single "no" vote, will go into effect on July 23 but the new cameras will not be used until July 2024.

The legislation was in response to reports of drivers speeding close to construction crews on the highway.

Lawmakers said drivers will have several warning signs alerting them of the new cameras before entering the work zone. Violators will receive a ticket in the mail within 30 days of the alleged violation, similar to school zones or at red nights, according to the legislation.

The "work zone" applies to any area of the highway with construction, utility work or incident response crews authorized by the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

Lawmakers said the cameras will only be operating while crews are working along the highway. It will not apply to construction zones that are not currently being used.