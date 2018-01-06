Nearly 2,000 law enforcement personnel ran the Special Olympics Torch through the South Sound Thursday.
Runners carried the "Flame of Hope" through Kitsap County and a portion of the Key Peninsula and across the Tacoma Narrows.
More than 7,000 athletes compete in Special Olympics Washington.
The Special Olympics Spring Games begin Friday at Joint Base Lewis McCord and Pacific Lutheran University.
KING 5 photojournalist Tom Tedford caught up with Matthew Pearson running in Port Orchard.
© 2018 KING