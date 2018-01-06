Nearly 2,000 law enforcement personnel ran the Special Olympics Torch through the South Sound Thursday.

Runners carried the "Flame of Hope" through Kitsap County and a portion of the Key Peninsula and across the Tacoma Narrows.

More than 7,000 athletes compete in Special Olympics Washington.

The Special Olympics Spring Games begin Friday at Joint Base Lewis McCord and Pacific Lutheran University.

KING 5 photojournalist Tom Tedford caught up with Matthew Pearson running in Port Orchard.

Today we welcomed the Torch Run for @SO_Washington into Centralia today as worked their way through Lewis County. Good luck to all the athletes! pic.twitter.com/z3sbBnSysN — Centralia Fire/EMS (@RFA_PIO) May 31, 2018

2018 Special Olympics LE Torch Run makes its way thru Lewis County .. LCSO is proud to support these athletes! pic.twitter.com/CweipO7CBt — Lewis County Sheriff (@LCSheriff) May 31, 2018

LSPD participating in Special Olympics Torch Run 🏃‍♀️👮‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/eVUWVflenO — Lake Stevens Police (@LKS_POLICE) May 31, 2018

Team PCSD handing off the torch to our friends at @GigHarborPolice. GHPD has some brutal hills on their leg of the Special Olympics torch run before handing the torch back over to us at the Narrows Bridge for the final leg to Lakewood. pic.twitter.com/4xkZVyjrS1 — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) June 1, 2018

© 2018 KING