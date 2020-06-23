Spate of shootings raises fears of a violent summer

The shootings are happening in a turbulent brew of a pandemic that has left many without jobs, racial unrest and a rancorous election season.

A spate of shootings around the country has law enforcement worried that this summer could be a violent one.

Added to this mix are many new gun purchases, judging by historic numbers of background checks. Gun-rights advocates say the times show that Americans need to be prepared to defend themselves. Gun-control advocates say the surge in firearm sales could lead to more violence.