x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

local

Spate of shootings raises fears of a violent summer

The shootings are happening in a turbulent brew of a pandemic that has left many without jobs, racial unrest and a rancorous election season.
Credit: AP Photo/Ted S. Warren
A sign that reads "In his Memory Rest in Power," is displayed at a growing memorial to a person named Lorenzo, Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the intersection of 10th Ave. and Pine St. near the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest zone in Seattle. A pre-dawn shooting near the area left one person dead and critically injured another person, authorities said Saturday. The area has been occupied by protesters after Seattle Police pulled back from several blocks of the city's Capitol Hill neighborhood near the Police Department's East Precinct building.

A spate of shootings around the country has law enforcement worried that this summer could be a violent one.

The shootings are happening in a turbulent brew of a pandemic that has left many without jobs, racial unrest and a rancorous election season. 

Added to this mix are many new gun purchases, judging by historic numbers of background checks. Gun-rights advocates say the times show that Americans need to be prepared to defend themselves. Gun-control advocates say the surge in firearm sales could lead to more violence. 

One silver lining: This year is on pace to have half as many mass shootings as the record-breaking 2019.  