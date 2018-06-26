Space Needle construction crews dangled 500 feet above ground over the weekend, finishing work on the landmark's $100 million renovations.

Workers removed the last section of the elevated platform needed to install the rotating glass floor.

Crews also recently unveiled its 'Skyrisers' -- 10 glass benches that give visitors a chance for a rare photo opportunity above the city.

The benches are placed in front of the new 11-foot high glass walls along the open-air observation level. When a guest sits on the bench, they can take a photo that makes it seem as though they are floating 520 feet above the Seattle skyline.

The glass walls have replaced the observation level's original wall and cage-like structure. By the end of the renovations, there will be 24 Skyrisers up against the wall.

The Space Needle’s renovation has been ongoing for several months. During that time, portions of the observation deck have remained open.

Officials at the Space Needle hope to have the full two-level observation experience, including the world’s first rotating glass floor, open by mid-July.

