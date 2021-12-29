Space Needle discourages crowds as New Year's Eve fireworks plan moves forward

After fireworks were canceled the last two years, the landmark is planning for a hybrid show to ring in 2022.

SEATTLE — Wednesday brings excitement to the Space Needle as more than 100 people start to prepare and set up for Friday's "T-Mobile New Year’s at the Needle."

It's been three years since fireworks last lit up Seattle's skies on Jan. 1, 2019.

The show was first nixed because of high winds heading into 2020 and then canceled again last year because of the pandemic.

"We could have gone fully digital again, but we didn't want to. We wanted to create a blend," said Karen Olson, chief operating officer of the Space Needle. "That one moment that kind of unites us all is at 11:59, midnight."

Olson and her team were granted a permit for the fireworks just last month based on their ability to deter crowds from gathering. Something easier said than done in a 74-acre park.

As an incentive for people to stay away from the needle, organizers partnered with Bellevue-based Lightspeed Design to create digital overlays and augmented realities best seen on a screen.

Still, that will only deter some.

New Year's Eve events at Climate Pledge Arena and McCaw Hall will have people coming and going, which could attract crowds.

Olson said they've been working with King County Metro to make sure trains and buses run on time to help with the flow of people. They've also made it less attractive to be in the area.

"So, usually there's music and there's a live broadcast where you can get on camera, and there's special events. There's nothing in the open Seattle Center grounds, so if people gather, they're just really cold," said Olson.

That's okay with Erin Frank who recently moved to Seattle and was excited for the event until COVID-19 cases started to climb with infections up 200% since last week.

"Now that it's so cold, I feel like I might just want to stay in, have something warm to drink and watch the fireworks at home," said Frank.

This week's record-breaking low temperatures could work in the needle's favor as people look to stay warm.