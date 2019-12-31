SEATTLE — Space Needle officials and their pyrotechnic partners are monitoring wind conditions ahead of the New Year's at the Needle fireworks. Strong gusts are expected around midnight on Dec. 31, which could jeopardize the annual show.

Grab a rain coat and dress warm if you're coming to the Seattle Center for the New Year's Eve celebration.

Breezy showers are likely, according to KING 5 Weather. Temperatures are expected in the low to mid-40s with southwest winds between 15-25 mph.

RELATED: How to watch Seattle's dazzling 2020 New Year's Eve fireworks

You can watch New Year's at the Needle on KING 5 starting at 11:35 p.m. or watch on the free KING 5 app (Download iPhone, Download Android), KING5.com, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

The 10-minute New Year's Eve fireworks display blasts off at 11:59 p.m.

New this year, the Space Needle will light up the Seattle sky with spectacular light shows every hour on the hour from 7-10 p.m. on Dec. 30 and 31.

KING 5 will be live-streaming the New Year's Eve 10 p.m. light show on KING5.com and the KING 5 app.

VIEW: Full New Year's Eve forecast

KING

Every year on New Year's Eve, the Space Needle transforms into a giant fireworks launching pad. This year, Seattle will ring in not just the new year, but a new decade.

Pyro Spectaculars, global fireworks experts for more than 100 years, are back to design and install the fireworks and lighting fixtures from the bottom of the Needle to the top.

Where to watch the fireworks

KING 5 Evening's Kim Holcomb, Jim Dever, Saint Bryan and Ellen Meny will host the exclusive live broadcast of T-Mobile New Year's at the Needle, beginning at 11:35 p.m. on KING 5.

America's Got Talent singing sensation and Maple Valley native Benicio Bryant will be giving a special performance during the show.

Half a million viewers are expected to tune in to the show from home. You can watch this live multi-platform broadcast via:

RELATED: How to watch Seattle's dazzling 2020 New Year's Eve fireworks

Over 20,000 people are expected to gather on Seattle Center's 74-acre campus to view the fireworks, and 500,000 will view the show from Seattle Center’s surrounding neighborhoods.

WATCH: Last year's New Year's at the Needle fireworks display