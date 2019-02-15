VANCOUVER, Wash. — Clark County Public Health hasn't identified any new measles cases or exposure locations in its ongoing outbreak investigation.

The Columbian reported Wednesday that only one new case has been identified since Feb. 8. One previously confirmed case was ruled out after further testing.

There are also four confirmed cases in Multnomah County, which is home to Portland, Oregon, and one in King County, which is home to Seattle.

Of the 53 cases confirmed in Clark County, 47 were not immunized against the highly contagious virus. Immunization status couldn't be verified for five cases, and one case involved a child who had received only a single dose of the MMR vaccine. Two of the cases have moved to Georgia.

The majority of confirmed Clark County cases — 38— involve children between the ages of 1 and 10.

