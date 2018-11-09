A traffic project on northbound I-5 in Seattle this weekend has been postponed due to weather.

Northbound I-5 was scheduled to be reduced to two lanes between Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Olive Way Friday evening through Monday morning. The project is part of WSDOT's Revive I-5 project and will be rescheduled for a later date.

Traffic in Seattle will still be impacted when the southbound lanes of SR 99 close.

SR 99 closure

The closure on SR 99 will allow crews to pour concrete near Atlantic Street.

The southbound lanes of SR 99 will be closed from Friday at 11:59 p.m. to Sunday at 11:59 p.m. The closure extends from the south end of Battery Street Tunnel to Spokane Street.

The state is preparing for the opening of the new tunnel and demolition of the Alaskan Way Viaduct. The tunnel is expected to open this fall. Teardown of the viaduct will happen after the tunnel opens.

Outside of Seattle, several other traffic projects remain scheduled for this weekend:

• Southbound SR 167 will be closed from 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14 to 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 17, between Southwest Grady Way and Southwest 41st Street in Renton.

• US 2 westbound between SR 204 and I-5 in Everett will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14 to 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 17.

