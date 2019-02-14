Thurston County’s recovery from the snow and rain is a lot like the thaw: slow.

North Thurston Public Schools crews were out early Wednesday morning clearing more than a foot of snow from Timberline High School’s parking lot.

Inaccessible lots are one of the reasons the district, and the neighboring districts of Olympia and Tumwater have cancelled classes all week.

“When they’re plowing the city streets they bush berms of snow in our entry ways,” said district facilities director Mike Dahl, “We’re here to take care of that.”

RELATED: The hazards associated with snowmelt in western Washington

With major arterials clear of all snow and ice, Thurston County Public Works crews were able to head into neighborhoods that hadn’t been plowed since the snow started falling Friday.

But while some feel a return to normal, nothing’s changed for Hillary Van Beek.

Her Olympia home has been without power since Saturday.

She’s tired of eating cold food out of her front lawn cooler and can’t wait to take a hot shower.

“The roommate has bought baby wipes,” said Van Beek.