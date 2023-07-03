Fireworks complaints system in place for South Sound ahead of 4th of July holiday

There were 909 complaints made on the fireworks reporting system in 2022, which saved about 45 hours of talk time and helped reduce the strain on 911 operators.

TACOMA, Wash. — South Sound 911 is expanding its fireworks reporting system as western Washington prepares for 4th of July celebrations.

Lakewood, South Prairie and unincorporated Pierce County residents can report the illegal discharge of fireworks online here through July 5. Fife, Milton, Orting, Roy, Ruston, Sumner, Tacoma, and University Place used this fireworks reporting system in 2022 and will be using the same system this year. The expanded reporting system started on June 28, according to South Sound 911.

South Sound 911 said complainants need to provide a valid address where the violation occurred, their name, and phone number to file a report online. The caller will be instructed to call the non-emergency line, 253-287-4455 or 800-562-9800 if the location of the complaint is not eligible for an online report.

Officials said information from Fireworks Report and the non-emergency line will be available for law enforcement electronically or over the radio. The public should call 911 to report emergencies from fireworks, fire or injuries, life-threatening emergencies, or in-progress crimes.

There were 909 complaints made on the fireworks reporting system in 2022. South Sound 911 said this system saved about 45 hours of talk time, which reduced the strain on 911 and non-emergency lines. Officials said this allowed 911 operators to focus on true emergencies during the holiday celebrations.