All south line Sounder trains are stopped after a train hit a vehicle on the tracks Tuesday morning, according to Sound Transit.

The #1506 Sounder south line train that left Lakewood at 5:46 a.m. struck the car between the Kent and Tukwila stations.

First responders are on the scene.

There is no estimated time on when trains will begin running again, and travelers are encouraged to take bus service instead.