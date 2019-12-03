All south line Sounder trains were temporarily stopped Tuesday morning after a train hit a vehicle on the tracks, according to Sound Transit.

The #1506 Sounder south line train that left Lakewood at 5:46 a.m. struck the car between the Kent and Tukwila stations. A car was pulled off the tracks near South 212th Street and 77th Avenue South.

One track is open, but travelers should expect significant delays, according to Sound Transit.

The car was unoccupied, and there were no injuries, according to Sound Transit.