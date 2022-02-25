Renovations complete at South Hill Mall Transit Center in Puyallup

The center's reopening comes as Pierce Transit continues its process of removing 214 bus stops by late March 2022.

PUYALLUP, Wash. - The South Hill Mall Transit Center in Puyallup reopened Friday after being closed for more than six months for multiple renovation projects.

Pierce Transit said the center was due for renovations before it closed in July 2021. The center, located just south of the South Hill Mall on the corner of 37th Ave SW and 57th St SW, was built in 1999.

The center is serviced by Pierce Transit routes 4, 400, 402 and 425.

Pierce Transit said the renovation projects included replacing concrete driveways and sidewalks, ADA improvements, upgrading and painting shelters, and bathroom improvements for bus drivers and transit staff.

The center's reopening comes as Pierce Transit continues the process of removing 214 bus stops by late March 2022, which is about 10% of all stops on its bus lines.

The agency argued reducing the number of stops will address one of the most common complaints from riders: buses take too long to get to their destination. The agency said it wanted to make sure the closures are spread out as evenly as possible, so the loss is not felt too hard in any one place.

The reaction to the news had been mixed, and some argued all the stops are necessary. Pierce Transit said it will add bus stops back if it needs to. Pierce Transit received community feedback through an online survey at the time.