Olympia restaurant finds success amid new restrictions with Thanksgiving meals

South Bay BBQ's smoked Thanksgiving turkeys are a big hit this year with loyal customers who want to help the business amid the COVID-19 restrictions.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — South Bay BBQ in Olympia has always sold smoked turkeys for families looking for someone else to cook their Thanksgiving meals.

Owners Suvantha and Eric Dickerson thought they’d sell about 20 this year, but they’ve sold more than 120.

“The phones have been ringing off the hook,” said Suvantha Dickerson.

She said shortly after Gov. Jay Inslee announced new restrictions on restaurants, loyal customers were eager to come support her restaurant.

Dickerson credits the upcoming holiday with a continued boost in business.

“I’ve also had people who have never done Thanksgiving dinner, and they’re relieved because we do offer the gravy and the cornbread stuffing,” said Dickerson.

She and her husband will likely expand their typical Christmas dinner options, too. They’re looking at adding prime rib to the holiday menu next month.

Eric Dickerson said they’ve learned to adapt to stay in business, and keep their employees on the payroll.

He appreciates the support from their customers.