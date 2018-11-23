After 10 days on the road, the Soup Ladies of Seattle celebrated Thanksgiving with their families.

The group returned to Washington on Wednesday from California, where they’d been feeding first responders dealing with the wildfires.

“Fed a lot of people,” said Ginger “Mama” Passarelli. “There were a lot of hurting people. Lot of people lost their homes. Lot of people won’t be spending Thanksgiving with their families.”

“Ten days is a long time to be gone, but we got to cook for some amazing people,” she said.

She’s been leading the Soup Ladies for about 15 years – with help from her daughter Angie. And they say someday, Angie’s daughter Jayla could take the reins. Passarelli often travels to disasters to support first responders with soup and other meals.

She figures they turned out about 2,000 meals in the area of Butte County, California. The Sheriff’s office tweeted this week thanking her.

But she said seeing the damage in Northern California was devastating.

Ginger Passarelli "The Soup Lady" shares a prayer with her family before Thanksgiving dinner.

And seeing so much loss makes the Thanksgiving celebration with her family especially poignant.

“Food always brings people together,” she said. “…when people eat together and gather round a table – there’s people that will never be able to gather around a table as a family again. And that breaks my heart, because I’m blessed and I get to be here with my family.

“It really reminds you of the blessings you have."

© 2018 KING