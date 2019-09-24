WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Several Seattle Sounders fans said they were assaulted by D.C. United fans after the MLS game in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, according to a police report.

Seven Sounders fans, five of whom are from Seattle, said they were approached by a dozen D.C. United fans at a bar just a block away from Audi Field. The United fans allegedly began physically harassing Sounders fans.

The victims said they were pushed to the ground and kicked, and one was punched several times in the face.

No one was seriously injured.

In a statement on Twitter, D.C. United said: "Our sympathy goes out to the injured fans involved in the incident that took place outside of Audi Field following last night's match against Seattle Sounders. We are deeply concerned about this incident and are continuing a thorough investigation alongside the Metropolitan Police Department."

The statement went on to say that United officials followed league protocol by keeping the away supporters in the stadium 20 minutes after the final whistle. The Sounders supporters were then escorted out of the stadium.

No arrests were made and no lethal weapons were used, according to the report.

The suspects had not been located.

D.C. United is working with police and surrounding businesses to find surveillance footage to identify who was responsible.