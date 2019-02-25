Sound Transit is working to finalize new light rail routes to Ballard and West Seattle, and the agency is asking commuters to weigh in on the proposals.

“They’re narrowing the choices down, so now is the time to make sure that the final planning looks like what we want,” said Michael Taylor-Judd, chair of the West Seattle Transportation Coalition.

He says it's crucial for people to pay attention and submit public comments, even though construction is still years away.

“There's a considerable number of houses in the neighborhood up around Oregon Street close to the Junction, that the route has actually changed from what people voted on just a year or two ago, and so there may be many neighbors up there that don't realize their houses are under threat of being taken in order to do the light rail,” Taylor-Judd said.

The environmental process for the West Seattle line runs through 2022. Construction starts in 2025 and trains should be running in 2030, Sound Transit said. Construction on the Ballard route begins in 2026, and the line opens in 2035.

“If you have an interest in where the project ends up being, or where the stations end up being 10-15 years from now, the best way to influence that is to participate today,” said Cathal Ridge, executive corridor director for Sound Transit.

A series of open houses are scheduled for this month. The deadline to submit comments is March 18, 2019.

Along Interstate 90 there are some towering signs of progress on the East Link line which will eventually carry riders to Bellevue and Redmond in 2023. Structures which will carry trains across traffic are inching their way out over the interstate, using a construction method which allows Sound Transit to build with minimal disruptions to the roadway.

North of the city, stations are rising along the route to Northgate. Construction on an extension to Lynnwood starts this spring. That line is scheduled to be running by 2024.

A series of open houses have been scheduled there to update the community and provide information on potential traffic disruptions.