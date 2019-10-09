SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above video is from a story earlier this month on groundbreaking for the Lynnwood Link light rail extension.

Sound Transit is asking for the public's input on where to spend $1.2 billion set aside for the Sounder South Capacity Expansion program.

From Sept. 10 through Sept. 24, Sound Transit will be conducting an online survey about the Sounder South Capacity Expansion program, asking how they can best serve more riders.

The program, approved by voters in 2016, was created in response to a growing number of people using Sounder South for transportation.

The goal of the program is to expand Sounder capacity and improve rider experience by creating additional daily trips and updating stations to accommodate longer trains.

The first step of the capacity expansion program is to create a strategic plan to identify projects, service and completion dates.

Planning for the first round of projects could begin as early as 2020, and all expansion program improvements will be completed by 2036.

On top of the online survey, Sound Transit will also be holding drop-in sessions at the following locations:

• Tuesday, Sept. 10, Lakewood Farmer’s Market, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Tuesday, Sept. 10, Auburn Station, 3 to 7 p.m.

• Tuesday, Sept. 10, Lakewood Station, 4:30 to 8 p.m.

• Thursday, Sept. 12, Tacoma Dome Station, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.

• Sunday, Sept. 15, King Street Station, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

• Tuesday, Sept. 17, Puyallup Station, 3 to 7:30 p.m.

• Tuesday, Sept. 17, Sumner Station, 3 to 7:30 p.m.

• Wednesday, Sept. 18, South Tacoma Station, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

• Thursday, Sept. 19, Kent Station, 3 to 7 p.m.

• Thursday, Sept. 19, Tukwila Sounder Station, 3 to 7 p.m.

• Saturday, Sept. 21, Puyallup Farmer’s Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

