Sound Transit's governing board voted unanimously to rename University Street Link light rail station to Union Street/Symphony Station in 2021, even though all three exits are a block or two south of Union Street.

The change is meant to eliminate confusion among light rail passengers visiting Seattle, who sometimes hop out at the mid-downtown site thinking they're near the University of Washington.

After vetting six names with the public last year, Sound Transit staff realized doing so would require changing the current USS acronym within software, ticket machines, manuals and firefighting equipment. A committee last week endorsed Union Street/Symphony to maintain the USS acronym.

Cost for the change is estimated at about $1 million.

Costs could total anywhere from $700,000 to $5 million, according to Sound Transit. About 12,000 riders a day currently board or exit at USS station.

The name change will occur when U District, Roosevelt and Northgate stations open tentatively in September 2021.

RELATED: 'Move along, Tim': Gov. Inslee snubs anti-tax crusader

RELATED: Federal Way light rail extension gets $790 million federal grant

RELATED: Seattle author-historian discusses evolution of public transit in Puget Sound