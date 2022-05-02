Sound Transit to begin launching new ORCA ticketing system in May

The new ORCA ticket system rollout aligns roughly with the projected timeline for Sound Transit's East Link light rail extension.

SEATTLE — While Sound Transit continues working on the Eastside light rail extension set to begin opening next year, it’s also planning to launch new ticket vending machines and even a mobile payment option.

The new ORCA ticket system is expected to begin rolling out at some point in May.

Riders have probably already noticed some work at light rail stations where the new ticket vending machines are being installed. These won’t come online until the new ticketing system is fully activated later this year.

However, the first improvements coming out this spring include a new ORCA website and app that give riders more access to their accounts and be able to load money on their cards or buy passes.

These new management tools also get rid of the one- to two-day loading delay, giving riders the ability to use the money they’ve loaded onto their cards instantly.

According to Sound Transit, the key improvements on the new website include giving cardholders the ability to manage multiple cards, move balances between cards and buy e-purse value or monthly passes with multiple payment methods.

The app will allow cardholders to order new or replacement ORCA cards, lock or unlock cards, add fare money or passes to their cards or even unlink or deactivate cards.

Additionally, the ORCA retail network is expanding in July, making more locations available for riders to buy an ORCA card or load more money onto their card.

These changes ultimately lead to the new ORCA card rollout, which will begin by the end of the year. Next year, Sound Transit plans to retire the current ORCA card.

Sound Transit plans to eventually be able to do away with the physical ORCA card altogether and allow riders to use their phones to tap and pay.

As for the new vending machines, riders can look at the screens to determine whether they are in service. Old ORCA equipment will be removed from stations as the new system continues its rollout.