When and where Sound Transit light rail construction will impact train schedules

Sound Transit is advising riders to prepare for "intermittent periods of less frequent service" beginning in July.

SEATTLE — As Sound Transit continues construction for maintaining and expanding light rail operations, Link riders are advised to prepare for “intermittent periods of less frequent service and replacement bus service” beginning July 11.

To help riders prepare, Sound transit posted the dates for the first two phases of the “Future Ready” projects, which plan to extend the light rail system in every direction and double its size in the next three years.

Besides expanding light rail operations, Sound Transit plans on prioritizing rail and station maintenance. This includes replacing the tiles at the Columbia City Station, replacing nearly all escalators and elevators in the system, and repairing rails for a smoother ride with fewer delays.

“We need to ensure that our system is ready for the major expansions ahead,” said Sound Transit Interim CEO Brooke Belman. “These projects will impact far fewer riders now than if we delayed them until after further expansions open."

Plan ahead 1 Line riders. Upcoming maintenance and system prep work for the expanding system will cause service disruptions starting in July. Details: https://t.co/QsUhlnCTdW pic.twitter.com/jhPRQBxM9v — Sound Transit #VaccinateWA - 🚆 🚈 🚍 (@SoundTransit) May 31, 2022

Though the majority of posted travel impacts reduce train frequencies to every 20 minutes, one line will shut down between Rainier Beach and Tukwila International Boulevard for a period of five days later this year. During this period, a Link bus shuttle will connect passengers between the two stations.

"While the disruptions that this work will cause are unavoidable, we will work hard to minimize the impact on service to our riders," said Belman. "The end result will be a safe and improved system ready for our next phase of growth.”

Travel will be impacted during the following days:

July 11-July 24 and Aug. 22 to Sept. 4: Train frequencies will be reduced to 20 minutes in both directions during all hours as crews replace tile at the Columbia City Station.

Oct. 21-23 and Nov. 11-13: Due to work in the downtown Seattle transit tunnel, train frequencies will be reduced to 20 minutes in each direction until 11 p.m. From 11 p.m. until end of service, a bus shuttle will be available to connect passengers between Capitol hill and SODO stations.

Additional times of reduced service are expected for a five-day period in the third quarter of 2022, a period of at least three weeks in quarter four, and additional impacts in the first quarter of 2023.