Sound Transit mulls new fare enforcement plan amid low compliance, court fight

Pay your fare or pay the fine. That's the new proposal Sound Transit is considering, but it comes amid a court fight over enforcement.

Before the pandemic, Sound Transit said only about 4% of riders weren't paying their fares. In January, they said that number had spiked to anywhere between 30 and 40%, putting them in a cash crunch.

Sound Transit's executive committee is taking up a proposed new fare enforcement policy that would reinstate fines of up to $124 and impose legal penalties against riders who fail to pay their fares.

In February, the Washington State Supreme Court heard a case about whether police or transit agencies are allowed to ask for proof that you paid your fare. If the court rules for the passenger, it could create a huge obstacle for enforcement.

Peter Rogoff, the CEO of Sound Transit, said he's more concerned with those who can afford the ticket but still choose not to pay, which he said he saw take place during the Mariner's playoff run last year.



"Folks who are paying 60, 80, 100 bucks for a seat, they're paying $13 a pop for a beer and then they came down to stadium station and they weren't tapping on or they weren't buying tickets, we need to reverse that," said Rogoff



The committee will also consider establishing a permanent Fare Ambassador staff that issues fines and citations on board. The initial program was established in August 2021.