Sound Transit temporarily reducing Express routes in Snohomish County

You may want to budget some extra time during your commute if you take a Sound Transit Express route in Snohomish County.

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Sound Transit is temporarily reducing weekday service for some Express routes in Snohomish County starting on Feb. 14 due to an “operator shortage.” Sound Transit said the impacted routes are operated by Community Transit.

Sound Transit said it doesn’t have enough bus drivers, which has resulted in cancellations, delayed bus trips and unpredictable service in recent weeks.

Officials said the following Sound Transit Express routes will be on a reduced schedule through March 19: 510, 511, 512, 513 and 532. Click here for a full list of cancelations.

Sound Transit said it believes the revised schedules will provide more reliable and accurate information based on current staffing levels.