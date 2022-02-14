Sound Transit temporarily reducing Express routes in Snohomish County

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Sound Transit is temporarily reducing weekday service for some Express routes in Snohomish County starting on Feb. 14 due to an “operator shortage.” Sound Transit said the impacted routes are operated by Community Transit.
Sound Transit said it doesn’t have enough bus drivers, which has resulted in cancellations, delayed bus trips and unpredictable service in recent weeks.
Officials said the following Sound Transit Express routes will be on a reduced schedule through March 19: 510, 511, 512, 513 and 532. Click here for a full list of cancelations.
Sound Transit said it believes the revised schedules will provide more reliable and accurate information based on current staffing levels.
Other Sound Transit Express routes operated by King County Metro and Pierce Transit are also seeing “daily cancellations and longer-term suspensions of trips” due to operator shortages. Click here to visit Sound Transit’s service alerts website.