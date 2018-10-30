Sound Transit is giving up on constant fixes to its escalator system at the new University of Washington Station and is now opting for a permanent solution.

Since 2016, constant bouts with broken escalators have caused growing frustration for train riders who've had to endure long lines and delays.

Now, the agency said it's replacing 11 of 13 escalators at the station and installing two permanent staircases to help ease congestion.

"It clearly hasn't been up to our standards, and our riders deserve better," said Kimberly Reason, a spokesperson for Sound Transit. "We are owning that error and we're fixing it."

But it won't be a cheap fix.

The cost to make the new fix will top $20 million. But, Reason said since station construction came $200 million under budget, taxpayers won't be on the hook for any more money than originally promised.

Sound Transit admits it tried to find the best cost-saving solutions when designing the new station, during the recession. The new escalators are expected to be more heavy duty and less apt to breakdowns. Two emergency only stairwells will also be converted to public use.

All of the fixes won't be finished until 2022.

"We are going to work hard to put these fixes in place," said Reason. "We also want all the Husky fans to know we'll work hard to minimize the impacts on gameday."

