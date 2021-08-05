Sound Transit board to decide future of regional light rail expansion plans

Sound Transit was forced to realign the future of ST3 expansion plans after it found a more than $6 billion hole in its budget.

SEATTLE — The Sound Transit Board is scheduled to decide Thursday what the future holds for the region’s voter-approved light rail expansion projects in the face of mounting costs.

A projected $6.5 billion budget gap in the Sound Transit 3 (ST3) expansion plans has resulted in new proposals, amendments to the ballot measure and finally Thursday’s realignment during which the board will decide which of two plans it wants to move forward with.

According to presentations by the Sound Transit Board, a hybrid realignment proposal would balance both the target schedule and affordable schedule for each realignment plan for ST3, with the target schedule being defined “as close to ST3 plan schedules as possible" and the affordable schedule being the timeline that's possible with the current budget gap and sees longer delays in particular projects.

This plan hopes to limit initial delays for earlier projects, while the other realignment plan looks to implement immediate delays and spread them evenly over the entire ST3 expansion. This is meant to limit further budget shortfalls later in the expansion process.

Any delays as a result of Thursday's decision would only impact projects that have not been started yet.

Along with the two realignment plans, there are multiple proposed amendments, including one put forward by Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier and Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers that prioritizes connecting the region’s three largest cities (Seattle, Tacoma and Everett) as well as Bellevue to the western core.

“We must complete the spine to Everett and Tacoma, since that has been the top priority of the entire system since day one,” their statement reads in part.

ST3, which expands light rail across Pierce, King and Snohomish counties, was passed by voters in 2016 and was almost immediately met with controversy when car tab fees skyrocketed in order to help cover the $54 billion tax package.

Controversy over the car tab fees, as well as the real estate needed for these projects, led to investigations into whether or not voters were deceived. Then came multiple efforts, notably from businessman Tim Eyman, to limit car tab fees and deal a budgetary blow to ST3 initiatives.

The caps on car tab fees were eventually rejected by local governments like Everett and Seattle, but controversy persisted as valuation mistakes were made that resulted in taxpayers being overcharged, businesses were put in the crosshairs of necessary construction and rises in construction costs amid the COVID-19 pandemic drove the ST3 price tag beyond earlier predictions.