Teenage son of convicted murderer arrested for fatal stabbing of stepfather in Washington

Brent W. Luyster Jr. is the 17-year-old son of convicted murderer Brent Luyster.

AMBOY, Wash. — Brent W. Luyster Jr., the 17-year-old son of convicted murderer Brent Luyster, was arrested early Monday morning for the fatal stabbing of his stepfather in a small Washington town about 30 miles northeast of Vancouver.

Luyster Jr. faces a charge of second-degree murder. During a court appearance Tuesday morning, he went on an expletive-laced outburst against the media and the judge in the case. Bail was set at $1 million, and Luyster Jr. is expected back in court next month to be arraigned.

The arrest happened at about 3:50 a.m. Monday after Luyster Jr., according to a probable cause affidavit, went to a neighbor's house and said he'd stabbed his stepfather, identified by police as 48-year-old Luther M. Moore. The neighbor called 911.

Deputies arrived at the home in the 28000 block of Northeast 419th Street in Amboy and found Luyster Jr. with blood on his clothes and a minor injury on his hand. They also found the body of Moore in the doorway of the home. He had stab wounds on his back and side.

On the 911 recording, detectives said Luyster Jr. can be heard identifying himself by spelling out his last name. He also said his stepfather was drunk and that "my step-dad was attacking me" with a broom. On the recording, he can be heard saying he stabbed his stepfather and thought he was dead.