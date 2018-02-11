Sunday will bring scattered showers and slightly cooler temps, but not too much rain accumulation as the Seahawks host the Chargers at 1:05 p.m.

Monday and Tuesday should be partly sunny with scattered showers as the next weather system aims farther north than Western Washington.

FLOOD WATCHES AND WARNINGS

We may see some rivers cresting Sunday between 3 and 6 p.m. The following rivers will be close to or at minor flood stage: Stillaguamish River at Arlington, Skykomish River at Gold Bar, and the Nooksack River at North Cedarville. The Tolt River near Carnation and the Nooksack River at Ferndale will be close to cresting.

In Snohomish County, the Stillaguamish River at Arlington went up to 14.3 feet at about 2 p.m. Friday. It is expected to rise again to 13.77 feet by Sunday around 1 p.m. and minor flooding occurs at 14.0 feet.

The Skykomish River at Gold Bar went up to 14.98 feet at about 3 p.m. It is expected to rise again to 13.5 ft by Sunday around 1 p.m. and minor flooding occurs at 15.0 feet.

And in Whatcom County, the Nooksack River at Ferndale was at 16.76 feet at 4 p.m. It should rise again Sunday to about 17.0 feet around 3:30 p.m.

