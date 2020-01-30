SEATTLE — Around 2,000 people marched from Swedish's First Hill campus to Westlake in Seattle, all the way chanting and holding signs, demanding greater patient and staff safety.

"We're trying to get safe staff levels, more nurses, more techs, more radiation techs. That's all we're asking," said Swedish emergency department nurse Jibril Rashid.

On day two of the strike, Service Employees International Union (SEIU) members say they want a higher staff to patient ratio and an emphasis on safety, including metal detectors and more security.

"I work in the ER. I'm always getting hurt. I got scratch marks on my arm just from last week," said Rashid.

Strikers are pointing the finger at Providence, Swedish's parent company of eight years.

"Providence bought Swedish out. They say they're nonprofit but they are making a lot of money by decreasing staffing and having a cheaper product," said demonstrator Karen Sprague.

Sprague is a former nurse who retired from Swedish five years ago after working there for 38 years.

"I'm here for solidarity," she said.

While it was a big crowd, it wasn't all SEIU members.

NancyEllen Elster and Cheryl Schafer are both nurses at Swedish and part of the 28% of SEIU members who are continuing to work throughout the strike.

They say that union members never got to vote on the latest contract agreement and are confused as to why.

"When one person asked why it went straight to strike, they were answered with, 'Well, it's the process, we're following the process.' I don't understand that," said Elster.

They also say nursing shortages are not just a Swedish problem, but a nationwide problem and worry about what the strike will do for recruitment.

"If they're concerned about a staff shortage, how does a strike and the words they're saying against Swedish [look], how does that do for bringing good candidates?" asked Elster.

Swedish put out a statement today saying that there were no "serious incidents" that happened on their campuses.

The hospital has hired thousands of temporary workers to fill in during the strike and have closed emergency departments at two of their campuses.

The strike will last until 7:30 a.m. on Friday.

