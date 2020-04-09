Some families experience tech problems as Seattle Public Schools starts the year

The district says this week will be a technical "warm up" period as the district goes all-online as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

SEATTLE — Some families reported snafus with logging in and slow internet as the Seattle Public Schools launched the 2020-2021 school year Friday.

Some took to Twitter to express frustration.

It’s possible that Seattle Public Schools vastly overestimates my ability to troubleshoot a VPN issue. — Jaline Quinto (@nativevoter) September 4, 2020

However, other families reported that their first day went smoothly and that the issues were not universal.

Just to offer a counter point. Our experience with Ballard High has been flawless this morning. No connectivity issues, well controlled class, engaged students. We tested the equipment the night before, as the emails requested, helped work out any bugs. — Sharo Barre (@sharobarre) September 4, 2020

All classes in Seattle Public Schools are virtual, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The district did not initially confirm how many families were affected by the technical glitches, but confirmed that families facing problems were not alone.

"While the vast majority of our students connected, logged in, and met new classmates, we also had a few bumps today. As we brought tens of thousands of devices onto our network this morning, we saw the internet slow down in some areas, and some students experienced disruptions to class meetings or might not have been able to login," the district told parents in a prepared email.

Using an analogy, district officials explained that increased digital traffic put pressure on its systems.

"We had six thousand cars on the road and now we have 63,000. So, they built an offramp for heavy loads – like video. This solution was tested today at Lincoln High School and it worked well," officials said in the letter.

The full text of the letter, which included IT support instructions for the weekend, is posted below.

The district had announced earlier that the first week of school would be dedicated to smoothing out the transition to all-online learning. Called "Strong Start," students, teachers and families have two-hour class days dedicated to learning how to navigate the technology for learning, as well as family and emotional support.

District spokesman Tim Robinson said the week is "for everyone – students, teachers, staff, families – to take some time to get acclimated to this unprecedented teaching and learning environment."

"We are fortunate that today’s technical hiccups happened during this 'warm up' period because it gives us time to smooth the wrinkles and get everything in tip-top shape," he said.

Seattle Public Schools letter to parents:

While the vast majority of our students connected, logged in, and met new classmates, we also had a few bumps today. As we brought tens of thousands of devices onto our network this morning, we saw the internet slow down in some areas, and some students experienced disruptions to class meetings or might not have been able to login.

Our Department of Technology Services (DoTs) has been planning for this scenario but couldn’t implement a solution without knowing exactly what would happen today. They have reminded me that our network is like a highway. We had six thousand cars on the road and now we have 63,000. So, they built an offramp for heavy loads – like video. This solution was tested today at Lincoln High School and it worked well. We will be doing a system update this afternoon for all district issued devices. Below are directions you will need to follow with your student so that the “off-ramp” is activated and ready for Tuesday, Sept 8.

We also heard that families need basic login and technology navigation supports. The web team is working with DoTs to put “how to” information front and center on the district website, www.seattleschools.org, and an alert on all school sites. Look for that update this weekend.

Finally, today’s experience with technology is exactly why we are implementing the Strong Start week, Sept. 4-11. This week gives us time to test out the technology, work out the issues, and focus on relationships and building community – all to ensure a smooth 2020-21 school year.

Please do the following this weekend to support your student:

Plug your device into power Turn it on Connect to the internet Restart it and have your student log in Leave it on for an hour or two to receive new software updates before logging off