Soldier based in western Washington dies in vehicle incident during training exercise in Yakima

Private First Class Joseph Marquez was stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord after joining the U.S. Army in 2021.

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Private First Class Joseph Marquez with the U.S. Army died on Monday during a training exercise at Yakima Training Center.

Marquez, a 20-year-old based out of Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Pierce County, died in a single-vehicle incident that also injured two other soldiers. Marquez was pronounced dead at the scene.

He joined the Army in 2021.

He was from Dover, Delaware and a member of the 2-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, Seventh Infantry Division.

In a message on Facebook, the combat team said, “It is with a heavy heart and incredible sadness that we announce the passing of one of our own, PFC Joseph Alejandro Marquez.”

The two injured soldiers were taken to the Yakima Memorial Hospital where they have already been treated and released.

“Blackhawk Squadron sends its deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. Our prayers and thoughts are with them during this difficult time,” said Lt. Col. Michael Filanowski.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

The Eight Squadron, First Cavalry says it plans to share more information about a memorial once details are confirmed.