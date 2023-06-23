Soldiers killed in 2011 JBLM helicopter crash honored with memorial site

An engraved, stone memorial replaced four homemade crosses at the crash site.

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. — The Army dedicated a memorial Friday morning at the site of a deadly helicopter crash at Joint Base Lewis-McChord that happened December 12, 2011.

Four members of the 4-6 Air Cavalry Squadron were killed when two Kiowa helicopters crashed during a training exercise: Chief Warrant Officer Three Frank Buoniconti, Captain Anne Montgomery, Chief Warrant Officer Three Shan Joseph Satterfield, and Chief Warrant Officer Two Lucas Sigfrid.

“Those ‘fantastic four’ were, and still are very much respected and loved by those that knew them and worked alongside of them,” said Lt. Col Lori Perkins.

Shortly after the crash volunteers from nearby Rainier, Washington, marked the location with four homemade crosses to honor the soldiers.

“I drive past this place every day,” said Rob Champion, one of the volunteers who installed and maintained the original memorial.

Last year he contacted the military about getting a more permanent memorial. He was proud to attend Friday’s ceremony.

“You want to make sure they’re never forgotten, they’re always here,” said Champion.

An Army spokesperson said the family members in attendance Friday, were appreciative of the work of the volunteers, and the military to ensure the site will continue to be treated as a sacred place.

”Our desire, our hope, our prayer is that this memorial will stand as a memorial to these troopers but also a memorial to the connections shared between this community and the Army,” said Army Chaplain Capt. Daren Armstrong.