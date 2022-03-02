Graves of the unknown: Seattle soldier's remains accounted for nearly 8 decades after WWII

A special ceremony for 2nd Lt. Anel B. Shay, Jr., whose remains were accounted for in 2021, was held on Thursday at Acacia Memorial Park.

SEATTLE — After nearly eight decades of not knowing, John Shay's family finally has answers.

"This has been a lot of emotion coming up to this day," said Shay.

It's the day when he can properly honor his uncle, Lt. Anel B. Shay, Jr. The Seattle resident served in the Army Air Forces during World War II.

"He was reported missing on August 1, 1943," said Shay.

His family eventually learned that he was killed when his plane crashed as a result of enemy fire.

"When they cleared the battlefields, they put them in the graves of the unknown," said Shay.

But in 2017, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency began exhuming those unknown soldiers. About seven months ago, they were able to identify Lt. Shay's remains.

"All of a sudden it was, wow, we're bringing him home," said Shay. "It's great that they did. It's terrible that it took so long."

Shay said he knows there are thousands of families waiting for answers, and a recent report by the VA Office of Inspector General found that there have been missed opportunities to identify deceased veterans. It is a review that happened because of a discovery made in Roseburg, Oregon.

"It was appalling actually when they found over 30 unclaimed veterans in a building at a mortuary," said Mary Newman-Keyes with the Douglas County Veterans Service Office.

The VA Office of Inspector General report states that the VA estimates the remains of between 11,500 and 52,600 veterans may be unclaimed at funeral homes nationwide. The report recommends the VA implement better monitoring mechanisms, procedures, and recurring training.

Shay hopes more attention on the issue will lead to more deceased veterans, like his uncle, being honored.