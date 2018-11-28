A 39-year-old soldier from Brush Prairie, Washington was killed during combat operations in Afghanistan on Tuesday.

Army Sgt. 1st Class Eric Michael Emond was one of three killed when a roadside bomb struck their vehicle in Ghazni Province, Afghanistan, the Department of Defense announced Wednesday. The three men were supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

The other two men killed were identified as Army Capt. Andrew Patrick Ross, 29, of Lexington, Virginia, and Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan J. Elchin, 25, of Hookstown, Pennsylvania.

The Taliban claimed the attack, saying a U.S. tank was completely destroyed. The attack was the deadliest against U.S. forces in Afghanistan this year. The incident is under investigation, according to the DOD.

Ross and Emond were assigned to 1st Battalion, 3rd Special Forces Group, based at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Elchin was assigned to the 26th Special Tactics Squadron, based at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico.

On November 24, a different soldier from Washington was killed while supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel. He was identified as Army Sgt. Leandro A.S. Jasso, 25, of Leavenworth, Washington.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

