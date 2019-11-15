Some of the lights have gone dark at the Starfire Sports complex in Tukwila after thieves raided the copper wire that supports the main stadium and adjacent fields.

A manager of the complex said there have been two thefts, including one at 1 a.m. Thursday, which resulted in thousands of dollars in damage.

The wire helped electrify the stadium, it's scoreboard and two fields that were all scheduled to be used in a soccer championship this weekend.

"(It) put a dent into our weekend," said Marco Azurdia, the executive director of the Northwest Athletic Conference, which is made up of regional community colleges. "We don't want to have a great match to come down to a shootout, and we don't have the lights to do that."

So, the championship games have been rescheduled and the women's and men's all-star games have been canceled. It's forced some teams to extend hotel stays given the uncertainty of it all, creating a "snowball effect" according to Azurdia.

RELATED: Costs add up for school districts as copper thieves target Puget Sound athletic fields

The women's semi-finals will now be held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Friday and the men's semi-finals will occur at the same time on Saturday.

The championships will be held on Sunday, with the women at 11 a.m. and men at 2 p.m.

That will put added strain on the players, teams, and staff, but Azurdia said, at this late in the game, there was no other choice.

Officials with Starfire Sports complex said video did capture one person running away from the area in question, and they've shared the video with police. Officials have also reinforced the copper wire with concrete barriers to prevent another incident.

"The people who did this, they gotta be caught, gotta be punished," said Azurdia.

There have been at least six other public athletic fields targeted for copper wire thefts so far in recent months. It's all resulted in costly repairs for multiple school districts.

There's no word yet from law enforcement if any of the thefts are connected.

RELATED: Mount Rainier High School is latest school targeted by copper wire thieves in recent weeks



