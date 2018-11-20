A Burien family was worried they could not afford a Christmas tree this year. But a King County sheriff's deputy delivered a surprise befitting the spirit of Christmas.

The Knoll family had just moved, money was tight, and they said they couldn't afford a tree.

“I had thoughts of trying to get a Charlie Brown tree, anything,” said Bill Knoll.

He asked on a community Facebook page if anyone knew of a charity that might donate a tree.

A few hours later, someone knocked on the front door. The police wanted to speak with him and deliver a fresh Evergreen.

“It's almost just a speechless moment where you go, you know, there's so much good in the world,” said Bill’s wife, Rebecca.

Deputy Ben Roach with the King County Sheriff's Department saw Knoll’s Facebook post and called his boss to say he’d be a few minutes late.

He picked up the tree on his way into work, bought it with his own money, and stuffed it in his cruiser, before delivering it to the Knolls.

“It was just about being a good neighbor,” Roach said.

A blue light on the front of the Knoll's home honors law enforcement officers like Deputy Roach, who just made their Christmas a little brighter.

“This tree signifies love, it signifies family, it signifies community,” Rebecca Knoll said.

