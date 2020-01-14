POULSBO, Wash. — Wide spread power outages hit Bainbridge and Poulsbo early Monday. Crews worked through the winter weather to repair the damage.

Toppling tree branches took power and data lines with them.

The outages lasted throughout the day, while temperatures stayed in the low 30s. Puget Sound Energy reports some 7,000 customers were still without power on Monday afternoon.

PSE asking for patience as customers wait for power to come back on --reminding them that “Dangerous road conditions and accumulations of snow can slow response efforts."

RELATED: Timeline: Icy roads and below freezing temps for Seattle region Tuesday

For utility workers the threat of interruptions isn’t over. The concern now turns to the sub freezing temperatures that are forecasted for the rest of the week.

That's not a problem for everyone, though.

“Actually, I love it. The place kind of shuts down because nobody can get anywhere – it gets people to slow down a bit. If it goes a couple of days then it kind of confounds things, but for a day it just kind of lets people pause,” said Chuck Depew, a Bainbridge resident out for an afternoon walk.

VIEW | Full forecast

RELATED: Sign up for text alerts on school closings and delays