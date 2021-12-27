Wintry conditions cancel garbage collection for western Washington cities

Many residents in western Washington will not have their garbage collected Monday due to unsafe road conditions.

SEATTLE — As frigid arctic air settles into the Puget Sound region, garbage and recycling collections services were canceled for Seattle and various other cities for Monday, Dec. 27.

Waste removal companies that handle particular areas of counties around western Washington have notices posted along with individual cities and towns telling residents if their collection day has been canceled and what to do with the extra trash.

Temperatures are expected to remain around or below freezing through the rest of the week. Another system with the potential to drop more snow on the region is forecasted to arrive on Thursday.

The latest storm caused widespread road closures and led to at least 350 crashes along highways in King, Pierce and Thurston counties.

Here is the status of garbage collection services for the region Monday:

Skagit County

Residents Skagit County are serviced by Waste Management, which also serves many areas around the region.

The company published service alerts to its website letting residents know that pickup services are not being provided Monday due to unsafe road conditions.

The company said that it will continue collection services when the weather allows and that residential customers can leave items missed on Monday out with their garbage on the next regular collection day at no extra charge.

Snohomish County

Most residents in Snohomish County are serviced by Waste Management, Republic Services and Rubatino Refuse Removal.

Waste Management, services major areas within the county including the towns of Arlington, Lake Stevens and Monroe, among others.

Republic Services also collects garbage for many areas around Snohomish County including Snohomish, areas of Edmonds and parts of Lynnwood. The company has canceled service on Monday for all of its routes around western Washington.

The company said crews will be collecting double the regular amount of garbage at no charge on customers' next regular service collection day.

Rubatino Refuse Removal serves the city of Everett. The company has canceled all collection services for Monday, as well. According to its website, its crews will be ready to collect double the normal amount of waste when conditions allow.

King County

Seattle Public Utilities sent out a notice Sunday evening saying there will be no “residential or commercial garbage, recycling or food/yard waste pickup” in the city, but contractors will try to serve priority commercial locations.

Weather-permitting, Seattle hopes to get trash and recycling services back online Tuesday with a one-day delayed schedule. So, those who were missed Monday should have their garbage collected on Tuesday, those who are typically serviced on Tuesday can expect collection Wednesday and so forth through the rest of the week.

Those who do not have their garbage picked up by the end of the day after their regular pickup day should put out the missed garbage on their next regularly scheduled pickup day at no extra charge.

The cities of Bellevue and Medina also alerted residents that Republic Services, which also serves Sea-Tac, eastern King County and Kent among others, canceled pickup Monday across the entire region due to unsafe road conditions.

Those who typically get pickup service on Mondays will be able to leave double the regular material at no extra charge on their next regular collection day.

Bothell residents served by Recology King County will also not have their garbage picked up Monday. Collection is expected to resume once weather permits.

Additionally, some areas of King County, including Auburn, Federal Way and Kirkland among others, are serviced by Waste Management.

Pierce County

For the south Sound, LeMay Pierce County Refuse and Murrey’s American Disposal also canceled service for Monday. This impacts at least two dozen areas including Puyallup, Fife, Spanaway, Lakewood and Gig Harbor, among many others.

LeMay customers can leave any garbage missed on Monday out with any waste on their next regular collection day at no extra charge.

Murrey’s customers should double-up their regular waste on Monday, Jan. 3, and double-up their recycling and yard waste depending on their service on Jan. 10.

However, University Place Refuse, which serves University Place and Fircrest, is offering collection services Monday. An alert to customers on the company’s website said, “Please leave your carts at the curb until they are emptied and we will dump them when we can SAFELY do so.”

For Tacoma residents, the city said around noon that no residential collection services will be performed Monday. Food/yard waste collection will not take place at all this week.

For those whose regular collection day is Monday, the city is urging you to keep your containers out. Trash pickup will resume once conditions permit.

No commercial recycling will take place on Monday and only essential services like hospitals, care facilities and large multi-family housing complexes will have their garbage collected Monday.